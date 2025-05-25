PM Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday, a release from his office said.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation a locomotive manufacturing plant and also flag off an Electric Locomotive in Dahod in the morning and later will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod where he will also address a public function.

He will then travel to Bhuj to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore and address a public function there.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will travel to Gandhinagar to participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025. He will also address a gathering on the occasion.