PM Modi on 3-day visit to 3 states–MP, Bihar, Assam–from Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to three states–Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam–from Sunday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam from February 23-25.

On Sunday, PM Modi will travel to Chhatarpur District in Madhya Pradesh and at around 2 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Garha village, Chhatarpur district.

Ensuring better healthcare services for people from all walks of life, the Cancer hospital, worth over Rs 200 crore will offer free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients and will be equipped with state-of-the-art machines and have specialist doctors.

On Monday, at around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal. Serving as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, the GIS will include departmental summits; specialized sessions on Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism and MSMEs among others.

It will also include international sessions like the Global South countries conference, Latin America and Caribbean session and special sessions for key partner countries.

Thereafter, PM Modi will travel to Bhagalpur in Bihar and at around 2:15 PM, he will release the 19th instalment of PM KISAN scheme and also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects in Bihar.

Over 9.7 crore farmers across the country will receive direct financial benefits amounting to more than Rs 21,500 crore.

Further, PM Modi will travel to Guwahati and at around 6 PM, he will attend the Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025 programme. The Mega Jhumoir event symbolises 200 years of the tea industry, and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.

On Tuesday, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati.