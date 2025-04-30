PM Modi not to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the upcoming Victory Day parade in Russia’s Moscow.

Notably, earlier this month, Modi was invited by Russia for his participation in the Victory Day parade on May 9.

However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, as per a report of TASS, the Russian news agency.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency.

The report claimed that the decision not to attend the Victory Day celebrations was taken in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

It may be mentioned that the Prime Minister had cut short his two-day trip to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“India would be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,” the Russian news agency said.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year’s Victory Day parade.