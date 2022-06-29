PM Modi meets UAE Prez Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief stopover at Abu Dhabi on his return from Munich on Tuesday. Prime Minister called on President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since August 2019 when Prime Minister visited Abu Dhabi last.

The main purpose of the visit was for Prime Minister to convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month. Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as family members.

PM Modi also congratulated Sheikh on his election as the third President of the UAE and becoming the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Both leaders reviewed various aspects of India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years. During their Virtual Summit on 18 February, both countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has since entered into force on 01 May. CEPA is expected to further boost trade and investment between both countries. Bilateral trade in FY 2021-22 was about USD 72 billion. UAE is India’s third largest trade partner and second largest export destination. UAE FDI in India has continuously increased over the past few years and currently stands at over USD 12 billion.

During the Virtual Summit, both leaders had also released a Vision Statement which has laid the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in coming years in diverse areas including trade, investment, energy including renewable energy, food security, health, defence, skills, education, culture and people-to-people ties. Both leaders expressed satisfaction that India and UAE continue to forge closer partnership in these areas building on their close and friendly relations and historical people-to-people connect. India-UAE have a strong energy partnership which is now acquiring new focus on renewable energy.

PM thanked UAE President for taking great care of 3.5 million Indian community in UAE especially during COVID-19 pandemic. He also invited Sheikh Mohamed to visit India at an early date.