After addressing the soldiers deployed at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Friday, PM Modi met the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash last month.

PM Modi also addressed the injured soldiers separately.

20 soldiers were killed while several were injured during a clash at Galwan Valley on the eastern Ladakh between the Indian troops and PLA on June 15.

“The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations,” PM Modi said.

Interacting with our brave Jawans, who do everything to protect our nation. https://t.co/704f7Q9Fu4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

“A message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery,” he added.

“The entire world is analyzing your display of courage today. You’re an inspiration. I hope our country becomes self-reliant and never bows down to any country ever. I pay my respects to you and those mothers who have given births to brave hearts such as you,” PM said.

“Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power, and I am able to say this because of braves like you,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had marked a surprise visit to Leh and forward locations to review the ground security situation.

While addressing the troops at Nimmoo, Ladakh, PM Modi said, “The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength.”

“The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country,” he said.

Mentioning his Atmanirbhar Bharat call which he induced during the lockdown, PM Modi said, “your (soldiers) sacrifice and efforts have strengthen the oath of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Bharat Mata’s enemies have seen your fire and fury,” he added.