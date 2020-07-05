Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two days after meeting soldiers in Ladakh, meets the President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

PM Modi briefed him on the “issues of national and international importance”.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan today,” President of India said in a tweet.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had marked a surprise visit to Leh and forward locations to review the ground security situation.

While addressing the troops at Nimmoo, Ladakh, PM Modi said, “The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength.”

“Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today,” he added

“The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country,” he had added.

After addressing the soldiers deployed at the LAC, PM Modi met the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash last month.

20 soldiers were killed while several were injured during a clash at Galwan Valley on the eastern Ladakh between the Indian troops and PLA on June 15.

Later on Monday, Government of India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.