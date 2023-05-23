Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Australia on Tuesday, interacted with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting.

Georgina Hope Rinehart AO was born on 9 February 1954, is an Australian billionaire mining magnate and businesswoman. Rinehart is the Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting, a privately owned mineral exploration and extraction company founded by her father, Lang Hancock. “Fostering India-Australia collaboration in the mining and minerals sector. PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Georgina Hope Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Group, Roy Hill and S. Kidman & Co, in Sydney,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

During his visit, PM Modi met other Chief Executive Officers in Sydney.

Earlier, he had met Paul Schroder, CEO of Australian Super and John Andrew Henry Forrest AO, nicknamed Twiggy.

Schroder was appointed Chief Executive of Australian Super on October 1, 2021, and is responsible for the leadership and strategic development of the fund and providing advice to the board.

Meanwhile, Twiggy is best known as the former CEO (and current non-executive chairman) of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and has other interests in the mining industry and in cattle stations.

After his meeting with PM Modi in Sydney, Australia, Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries said, “…Fossil fuel sector has only limited time to run and it must be replaced with a fuel which causes no harm and can do everything which coal, oil and gas can do. That is something that PM is clearly a global champion on and I found the PM to be the global government partner of the global industry partner to promote green hydrogen across the world…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea.

PM Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney.

Members of the Indian diaspora also welcomed PM Modi as they chanted slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government.

The Prime Ministers will attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community,” the statement added.