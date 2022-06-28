Follow Us:
PM Modi meets European Commission Prez on sidelines of G-7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of the European Commission, H.E. Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday, on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

SNS | New Delhi | June 28, 2022 1:34 pm

(Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “President @EU_Commission @vonderleyen and I had an outstanding meeting earlier today. We discussed ways to deepen investment linkages, efforts to combat climate change, boosting digital cooperation and other important issues.

Prime Minister recalled President Von Der Leyen’s productive visit to Delhi in April 2022 during the Raisina Dialogue. The leaders expressed happiness on the resumption of negotiations on the Trade, Investment and GI Agreements between India and EU. They reviewed India-EU engagements in various sectors, including digital cooperation, climate action and technology & innovation.

Both leaders also exchanged views on contemporary global and regional developments.

