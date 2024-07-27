PM Modi meets BJP CMs & Deputy CMs at party headquarters

A key two-day long meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states commenced at the party headquarters in the national capital on Saturday.

The meeting which commenced this evening was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also attended by senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda.

PM Modi was received by BJP Chief JP Nadda at the party headquarters.

Today’s meeting was significant as it was held after the recent Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-polls.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have interacted with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers about the implementation of Central government schemes in the BJP-ruled states and on the outcomes of recently held polls.

The meet also focussed on the saffron party’s preparations for the state assembly elections due this year, sources said.

Earlier on July 5, the BJP president appointed the party’s state in-charge and co-in-charge for the various states with an aim to strengthen the party’s organisational strength across the country in view of the assembly elections due this year and the year after.