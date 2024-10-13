PM Modi makes surprise visit to GatiShakti Kendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam here on Sunday. His visit comes on the third anniversary of the launch of PM GatiShakti. The Anubhuti Kendra showcases key features, achievements and milestones of the PM GatiShakti initiative.

The PM appreciated the strides made in planning and execution of projects across the country due to the impact of PM GatiShakti. He lauded its adoption across sectors, which is adding speed to fulfill the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Using the National Master Plan, 156 Infrastructure Gaps relating to first and last mile connectivity issues of major sectors of the economy, such as, Coal, Steel, Fertilizer, Ports, Food and Public Distribution, etc., have also been identified by concerned Ministries and Departments.

With digital surveys, project preparation is now faster and more accurate. The Ministry of Railways has planned over 400 railway projects in just a year along with 27,000 km of railway lines.

PM GatiShakti is breaking the silos with collective vision. The Network Planning Group (NPG) is synchronizing efforts across ministries to ensure cohesive infrastructure development. With 81 NPG meetings held, 213 projects worth Rs 15.48 lakh crore have been evaluated.

Through PM GatiShakti, last mile connectivity gaps are being assessed to ensure seamless movement. It truly symbolises a ‘whole-of-government’ approach with 1529 data layers belonging to 44 Ministries of Central Government and 36 States and UTs already being onboard. Regional workshops and capacity building initiatives have facilitated its wider adoption.

Along with infrastructure development, the social sector is another key focus area. 45 lakh PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) (11 Lakh Households) have been mapped in 29,000 habitations using a mobile app linked to over 1,500 GIS data layers.

PM GatiShakti is helping in effectively planning the locations of Anganwadi Centres. It is helping focus on Anganwadi Centres with greater nutritional requirements. More than 10 lakh Anganwadi Centres have been mapped on the National Master Plan.

It has also been used to identify prominent industries in districts to impart district-specific skill courses by schools. PM Shri Schools have been mapped in PM GatiShakti portal to identify other schools nearby based on geospatial information to anchor other schools nearby.

The PM GatiShakti framework has been presented at various international platforms for promoting international collaboration. International collaborations are being promoted and MoUs on knowledge sharing are in progress with Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The PM also visited the One District One Product (ODOP) Anubhuti Kendra and appreciated the strides made by the ODOP initiative in helping in selection, branding and promotion of products of various districts across the nation.