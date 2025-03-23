PM Modi leads in paying homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, on the occasion of their martyrdom day.

The martyrdom day of the freedom fighters, known as Shaheed Diwas, is celebrated every year on March 23. PM Modi remembered their supreme sacrifice on the day in a message on X.

“Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also joined PM Modi in offering tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

“I pay my humble tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on ‘Martyr’s Day’ by remembering them who made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India,” he wrote in a post on X.

“These great revolutionaries proved through their lives that there is no greater duty than patriotism. The sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who instilled patriotism in the youth with their valor and dynamic thoughts and ignited the nationwide freedom movement, will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages to believe that ‘national interest is paramount’,” wrote Shah.

BJP National President and Union Minister J P Nadda also honoured the martyrs, saying, “I pay my heartfelt tribute to the immortal freedom fighters, brave sons of Mother India, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. Their courage and bravery instilled self-respect in the youth and ignited the nationwide freedom movement. Their sacrifice, struggle, and ideals will always inspire this country.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the martyrs “immortal sons of Mother India”. “Their names will be written in golden letters among the revolutionaries who sacrificed everything to free the nation from colonial rule. Their unparalleled courage and spirit of sacrifice will always inspire us,” he added.

“The British used to lose their sleep at the mention of their names. Considering service to Mother India as the ultimate goal of his life, Bhagat Singh spread awareness about independence among the people. Salute to such great personalities on their martyrdom day. This nation will remain indebted to your dedication,” wrote Union Minister Piyush Goyal on X.

Senior Congress leaders also remembered the freedom fighters on Shaheed Diwas. Leader of Opposition at Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in an X post, said their fearless struggle remains an example for Indians.

“I pay my humble tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru ji on their Martyrdom Day. Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice against injustice and tyranny are an example for every Indian. Bhagat Singh’s fight was not only against the British rule but also against casteism and social discrimination. His thoughts based on equality and brotherhood will always inspire us,” he said.

Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge shared a quote as part of his tributes. “Main zulmat-e-shab mein le ke nikloonga apne dar-manda caravan ko… sharar-fishaan hogi aah meri, nafas mera shola-baar hoga (I will emerge from the darkness of the night, carrying my caravan of helplessness… My breath will be a spark, my soul will burn like a flame).”

“The revolutionary spirit and thoughts of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev will remain immortal. We pay humble tribute to these immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” he added.

“Bhagat Singh dreamed of a socialist India where prosperity and happiness reigned, and arbitrary power would no longer oppress the people,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement.