PM Modi lacks qualities needed for coalition leadership: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday said that the future of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India is very uncertain.

Gogoi highlighted that running a coalition government requires a leader with a large heart, an open mind, and an inclusive approach — qualities he believes are lacking in Modi.

In contrast, he praised former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee for embodying these attributes which contributed to their successful governance.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Gogoi expressed gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh for their overwhelming support for Rahul Gandhi over Prime Minister Modi. He emphasised that Rahul Gandhi received a larger mandate in Raebareli compared to Modi’s victory in Varanasi.

“People of Uttar Pradesh have given Rahul Gandhi a larger mandate than Narendra Modi. The victory margin of Rahul Gandhi is more in Raebareli than PM Modi’s in Varanasi,” he noted.

Gogoi, who emerged victorious in the highly contested constituency of Jorhat in Assam, defeating the incumbent BJP Member of Parliament Topon Gogoi, also criticised Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He condemned Sarma for making irresponsible comments that linked the Congress candidate’s win to a particular community. Gogoi argued that such statements indicate Sarma’s immaturity and inability to accept responsibility for the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) electoral losses in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

“I condemn the irresponsible and reckless statement of the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. He does not have the maturity to accept responsibility for the losses of the NDA in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur,” Gogoi declared. He further accused Sarma of failing to address the underlying issues and challenges faced by the NDA in these regions, choosing instead to divert attention through divisive rhetoric.