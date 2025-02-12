PM Modi jeopardising national security, alleges Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of jeopardising national security at India’s borders to benefit private billionaires.

The remarks of the Congress chief came in the wake of a media report which claimed that the “Government of India relaxed border security rules for a project that was handed to billionaire businessman Gautam Adani”.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Kharge while sharing the report of ‘The Guardian’ in a post on X wrote, “Narendra Modi ji, BJP’s pseudo-nationalism face is once again unmasked. You have endangered National Security at our borders in order to benefit private billionaires.”

He also posed a volley of questions to the Prime Minister over the matter.

Without naming anyone, the Congress chief said, “Is it true that you have gifted precious strategic land, just 1 km near the international border with Pakistan, to your ‘Dear Friend’ by relaxing border security rules? Is it not true that your government has relaxed such rules, not just at the India-Pakistan border, but also on the land adjoining Bangladesh, China, Myanmar and Nepal, thereby jeopardising our strategic and border security?.”

Referring to the India-China issue, he said, “Remember, it is you who said that ‘no one entered our territory’ when 20 of the nation’s bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice fighting China in Ladakh.

“What happens if there is the need to lay mines, anti-tank and anti-personnel mechanisms to be put in place? What about the concept of space and surprise in offensive and defensive operations, a senior Army officer has asked. We repeat the same question. Why would you allow a huge private project, within easy striking distance of the India-Pakistan border, thereby increasing the defence responsibilities of our Armed Forces and reducing their strategic advantages?” Kharge questioned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said, “PM Modi’s priority: Not securing India’s borders, but filling Adani’s coffers.”

Asserting that the Modi government’s cronyism is a threat to national security, he said, “Allowing India’s largest solar project to be constructed hardly 1km away from the Pakistan border is extremely dangerous and goes against all established military norms. The PM and the Defence Minister must explain why such a drastic step to compromise our national security was taken.”