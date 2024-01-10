PM Modi is the greatest leader of modern times: Mukesh Ambani

Global business leaders and captains of the Indian industry, on Wednesday, hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani calling him the greatest leader of modern times and the most successful PM in India’s history.

“When he (Modi) speaks, the whole world not only listens but applauds,” Mr Ambani said while addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

“My friends abroad often ask him: what is the meaning of the slogan that millions of Indians are chanting: Modi hai to Mumkin Hai? I tell them: It means, India’s Prime Minister makes the impossible possible with his vision, determination and execution! and they also agree.” said the billionaire businessman amid thunderous applause.

Declaring that Reliance was and always will be a Gujarati company, he said each Reliance business is striving to fulfill the dreams of his 7 crore fellow Gujaratis. ”No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35-trillion dollar economy by 2047. And I see Gujarat alone becoming a 3-trillion dollar economy. Every Gujarati and every Indian is confident that the Modi era will take India to new summits of prosperity, progress and glory,” he added.

Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group thanked the PM for his “extraordinary vision” and lauded his “hallmark signatures, grand ambitions, meticulous governance and flawless execution”. He credited PM Modi for igniting a nationwide movement through his appeal as the states marched forward competing and cooperating to fundamentally remodel India’s industrial landscape.

Mr Adani underlined that since 2014, India’s GDP has grown by 185% and per capita income by 165 per cent, which is remarkable especially in an era marked by geopolitical instability and pandemic challenges.

Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Sons Limited, said the steady and spectacular progress of Gujarat consistently over such a long time clearly demonstrates visionary leadership and the mindset of PM Modi. Gujarat has clearly established itself as the gateway to the future, he added.