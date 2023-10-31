‘PM Modi is scared of Arvind Kejriwal’: AAP on ED summon to Delhi CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the BJP can’t defeat the AAP in polls, thus, taking help from central probe agencies.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that there is news that , “Today Prime Minister Modi and BJP are bent upon destroying AAP. There is news from all sides that AAP convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested on 2nd November. This arrest will happen because Modi ji is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal . They know that there is one popular leader who speaks openly against Modi ji, and that is Arvind Kejriwal.”

Claiming the the Enforcement Directorate takes orders from the BJP headquarters, the AAP leader Sourabh Bhardwaj said that attempts are being made to finish the party.

“BJP itself is shouting that they will arrest @ArvindKejriwal .170 cases have been filed against different AAP leaders. There are 70 cases against Sanjay Singh, there are dozens of cases against Kejriwal ji.Whenever attempts have been made to destroy AAP, AAP has emerged stronger. He kept saying continuously, AAP is finished, the same is being said even today,” Bhardwaj said.

The strong reaction from AAP comes a day after Kejriwal was summoned by Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. According to news agency ANI, Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning on Thursday, November 2.

The ED summon to Kejriwal came after Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a bail application by his former deputy and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia.

The top court said that the money trail of worth Rs 338 crore has been “tentatively established”. The court directed the probe agency to complete the trial within 6-8 months. However, the Supreme Court also allowed Sisodia to file another bail plea after three months if the trial proceeds slowly.

Soon after the rejection of Sisodia’s bail plea, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had claimed that Kejriwal will also be arrested soon. Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.