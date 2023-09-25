PM Modi is fulfilling the dreams of Deendayal Upadhyaya: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founding member Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 107th death anniversary on Monday after offering flowers at his statue at Charbagh.

Recalling the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the chief minister said the welfare and development of the individual in the last rung of the society was his dream. “Presently, the double-engine government of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dreams of Pandit ji,” CM Yogi remarked.

The chief minister said that today marks the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the man behind Antyodaya, who made the vision of integral humanism a part of the agenda of Indian politics. The Chief Minister also described him as a strong supporter of purity and honesty in politics.

Born in a small village in the Mathura district, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s perspective towards India and Indianness was very clear. He said, “He believed that the Indian worldview had the potential to foster global well-being. His beliefs about the welfare of the person in the last rung of society were firm.”

CM Yogi asserted that economic progress should not be measured by the person sitting at the highest position but by the person sitting at the lowest position. His concept of Antyodaya became a pivotal means of ensuring the welfare of the underprivileged in independent India, CM Yogi pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that the government that worked under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1998 to 2004 started several schemes for poor welfare, drawing ideas from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay as inspiration. Presently, the inspiration behind all the schemes ongoing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure is rooted in Pandit Deendayal’s vision of ‘Antyodaya’. The remarkable transformation and comprehensive progress witnessed in the country over the past 9.5 years owes inspiration to Pandit ji’s visionary approach, he added further.

