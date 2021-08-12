PM Modi interacts with women Self Help Groups in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in ‘Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad’ and interacted with women Self Help Group (SHG) members/community resource persons promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) today via video conferencing.

During the event, a compendium of success stories of women SHG members from all across the country, along with a handbook on universalization of farm livelihoods was released by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also released capitalization support funds to the tune of Rs 1625 Crore to over 4 lakh SHGs. In addition, he released Rs 25 crore as seed money for 7500 SHG members under the PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme of Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Rs 4.13 crore as funds to 75 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organizations) being promoted under the Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded the Self-Help Groups of women for their unprecedented services during the Corona period. The Prime Minister recognized their unparalleled contribution in making masks and sanitizers and providing food to the needy and spreading awareness.

The Prime Minister said that to increase the scope of entrepreneurship among women and for greater participation in the resolve of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, a major financial support has been given today to more than 4 lakh SHGs on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

He said that the Self help group and Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana have brought a new revolution in rural India.

The Prime Minister said this is the time of 75 years of independence. It is time to set new goals and move forward with new energy. The collective power of sisters also now has to move forward with new strength. The government is constantly creating that environment and conditions from where all of you sisters can connect our villages with prosperity and prosperity.