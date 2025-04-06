PM Modi interacts with Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup heroes on Saturday, during his visit to the Island nation.

During the meeting with Sri Lankan legends, Marvan Atapattu, Chaminda Vaas, current senior men’s team coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Aravinda de Silva amongst others, who played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s World Cup triumph against Australia in Colombo, Modi highlighted how India’s 1983 World Cup triumph and Sri Lanka’s 1996 victory were transformative in shaping the global cricketing landscape.

The prime minister posted a video of the interaction on his social media platforms with a caption reading, “Cricket connect! Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers!”

The Arjuna Ranatunga-led outfit claimed their maiden World Cup title after defeating Australia by seven wickets with 22 balls remaining on March 17 in 1996 in Lahore.

Chasing a target of 242, the Sri Lankans rode a batting masterclass from De Silva, who remained unbeaten 107 alongside crucial knocks of 65 off 99 balls by Asanka Gurusinha and Ranatunga’s quickfire 47 off 37 balls to pull off a sensational win for their first and only World Cup title.

During the discussion, the cricketers urged PM Modi’s support for developing a high-quality cricket ground in the northern part of Sri Lanka, especially in Jaffna. They also expressed their gratitude for India’s generous assistance during Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis.

Reiterating India’s commitment to the “Neighbourhood First” policy, Modi highlighted India’s support to Myanmar during a recent earthquake as another example of this approach.

During his visit, Modi recalled India’s visit to Sri Lanka in 1996, despite a bomb blast, calling it a strong symbol of sportsmanship and enduring friendship. He also mentioned his visit to Sri Lanka after the 2019 terror attacks, noting that the spirit of India’s support remains unchanged.