In a recent development, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced on Sunday that 13 of its players will return to training on 1 June, strictly adhering to the health regulations imposed by the government owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The selected squad of 13 members, who will resume training will have to undergo a 12-day ‘Residential Training Camp’ at the CCC, Colombo, while they will stay as a group in a hotel during the entire duration of the camp. The SLC has confirmed the same in a statement.

The players who will be taking part in this camp represents a general squad chosen from across all formats, and mainly consist of bowlers, as they need more time for ‘conditioning’ before being match ready.

SLC has confirmed that it has taken all required measures in consultation with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of every individual involved in this setup. They have even formulated a set of procedures to adhere to during the camp period and before.

“All vehicles involved in the program will be disinfected before commencing the ‘Residential Camp’ and also during the camp period. Members taking part in the camp, will not be allowed to leave the hotel premises or the practice venue to attend personal matters during the training period,” the board further said.

While an in-house fitness training at the hotel will start from 1 June, ground training will resume only on 2 June. The board is yet to reveal the names of players selected for the camp.

Sri Lanka has thus become the first Asian country and only the third cricketing nation after England and West Indies to resume training after the coronavirus induced break.