Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia over the telephone and discussed the situation of COVID-19 in their respective countries.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged thoughts about the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the world.

President Widodo appreciated the facilitation provided by the government of India for supplies of pharmaceutical products to Indonesia.

PM Modi assured him that India would do its best to prevent disruption in supplies of medical products or the other commodities traded between the two countries.

Both the leaders discussed issues related to their citizens present in each other’s countries, and agreed that their teams would remain in touch to ensure all possible facilitation in this regard.

Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with good friend President @Jokowi. As close maritime neighbours and Compreshensive Strategic Partners, close cooperation between India and Indonesia will be important to deal with the health and economic challenges posed by this crisis. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

PM Modi stressed on the fact that Indonesia is an important maritime partner in India’s extended neighbourhood. He also said that the strength of the bilateral relationship would help both the countries in fighting the effects of the pandemic.

PM further conveyed greetings for the Holy Month of Ramadan to President Widodo and to the friendly people of Indonesia.