Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a video conference with the heads of India’s Embassies and High Commissions to discuss responses to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

During the video conference, PM Modi noted that extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, which was why even in this globalized era, most of the world had quarantined itself.

“This was an unavoidable step taken to fight this pandemic, but it was also hugely consequential, as the closure of the globalized system has had an extensive and far-reaching impact upon the international transport system, financial markets and the global economy,” he said.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi told about his interaction with the heads of missions.

“Interacted with heads of our Missions abroad on the COVID-19 situation. We discussed many issues including ways to combat Coronavirus and the role our Missions can play in assisting Indians abroad,” he said.

Interacted with heads of our Missions abroad on the COVID-19 situation. We discussed many issues including ways to combat Coronavirus and the role our Missions can play in assisting Indians abroad. https://t.co/f6tPv2cb4R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

Ten Heads of Mission, in Beijing, Washington DC, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul, Male, and Seoul offered their perspectives to PM and the rest of the audience. They shared feedback regarding appreciation in their countries of accreditation of the resolute measures taken by India to combat this pandemic.

PM also advised the heads to ensure their own health and safety, and that of their teams and families. He also asked them to attend to Indians who remain in various foreign countries, given the uncertainty of continuing international travel restrictions.

He further asked them to stay alert and identify in their countries of accreditation best practices, innovations, scientific breakthroughs and sources to procure medical equipment, for India’s fight against COVID-19.

He also advised Heads of Mission to suitably publicize the newly-established PM-CARES Fund to mobilize donations from abroad.

Prime Minister complimented Heads of Missions for their efforts to evacuate Indians stranded abroad in some of the epicentres of the crisis.