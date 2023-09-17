PM Modi inaugurates ‘Yashobhoomi’, launches ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme for artisans

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated ‘the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi’ in Delhi’s Dwarka and launched ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme for artisans and craftspeople of the country.

Yashobhoomi is a state-of-the-art convention centre built over 73,000 square metres of area at the cost Rs 5,400 crore. The convention centre comprises 15 convention rooms, one auditorium, 13 meeting rooms and a grand ballroom with a total capacity to accommodate 11,000 guests.

Yashobhoomi is constructed in line with India’s commitment towards the net zero emissions and received Platinum certification from Indian Green Building Council. The complex has rainwater harvesting provisions and houses a modern wastewater treatment system.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. After the inauguration, he took a metro ride to reach the convention centre. During the ride, PM Modi interacted with passengers, who also wished him a happy birthday.

The nearly 2-kilometre-long ‘Yashobhoomi line’ of the Delhi Metro will connect Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre.

PM Modi launches ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme

The prime minister also launched the “PM Vishwakarma” scheme to help artisans and craftspeople upgrade their skills and transform their lives with easy credits and marketing support.

Eighteen traditional crafts have been identified for the scheme. They are carpenters, blacksmiths, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptor-stone breakers, cobblers, masons, barbers, washermen, tailors, garland makers, fishing net makers; basket/Mat/Broom Maker/Coir Weavers; boat makers, armourers, hammer and took-kit makers and doll amd toy makers.

They will get recognition of their crafts and skills through free registration through Common Services Centres (CSCs) using biometric based PM Vishwakarma portal. They will also get PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards.

Addressing the launch event, PM Modi said, “Today, it is the need of the hour to recognise our Vishwakarma partners and support them in every possible way. Our government is working for the development of our Vishwakarma partners.

“Under this scheme, Vishwakarma partners working under 18 different sectors will be focussed…The government is going to spend Rs 13,000 crores on the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme…,” he added.