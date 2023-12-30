PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya Dham junction railway station, flags off new Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat trains

Weeks ahead of the mega Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flagged off six new Amrit Bharat trains and two Vande Bharat trains.

PM Modi took a tour of the new Amrit Bharat train and interacted with students onboard the train. Known as Ayodhya Dham junction, the revamped Ayodhya railway station has been built at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. Advertisement The three-storey Ayodhya railway station has been revamped in line with the modernisation of railway infrastructure. The Ayodhya Dham junction railway station is equipped with several hi-tech facilities, including lifts, escalators, food plazas, cloakrooms, and child care rooms. Keeping in mind the needs of pilgrims visiting the holy city, shops for Puja needs have also been set up inside the railway station.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore, the three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators,…

Earlier, Modi arrived at the newly built Ayodhya airport where he was recieved by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel.

The prime minister held a roadshow and received a warm welcome. People showered flower petals on PM, who greeted them with folding hands.

Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister on Friday said that his government was determined to “preserve the rich heritage” of the holy city.

“Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram,” Modi said.

The PM will next inaugurate the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and lay foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore.