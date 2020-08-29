Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurates the new buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

PM inaugurated the college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University virtually.

At the launch, PM Modi interacted with several students of the university and said that the new buildings inspire and encourage them to do better.

“Be it drone technology, artificial intelligence technology, modern agricultural equipment, young researchers and scientists like you will have to work continuously to make it more and more useful in the country’s agriculture,” he said.

He further said the there was only one central agriculture university in the country six years ago but now the toll reaches too three after him coming to the power.

Apart from this, three more national institutes are being established at Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Integrated Farming at IARI-Jharkhand, IARI-Assam, and Motihari, he added.

PM also said that it is also necessary to take education related to agriculture and its practical application to schools.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry.

It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready.