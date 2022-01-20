PM Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House in Somnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new Circuit House at Somnath on Friday from here.

The inauguration function is scheduled to take place at 11 am. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, a PMO note stated here.

Lakhs of devotees visit the Somnath Temple from India and abroad every year. The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far from the temple.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple. It is equipped with top-class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall, etc.

The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room, the PMO note said.