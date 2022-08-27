PM Modi to inaugurate iconic Riverfront FOB in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic Riverfront FOB (foot-over bridge) between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront today.

As India celebrated its 75 years of Independence last week, Ahmedabad’s famous tourist hotspot Sabarmati Riverfront also completed a decade.

Foot-over Bridge (FOB) between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge has been constructed in keeping the interest of tourists and visitors in mind.

This 300-metre bridge connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati Riverfront.

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi Utsav is being organized to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle.

The Utsav will be organized at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad and will witness 7500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place.

The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing the “Evolution of Charkhas” by displaying 22 Charkhas from different generations used since the 1920s.

It will include charkhas like “Yerwada Charkha” which symbolises the charkhas used during the freedom struggle, to the charkhas with the latest innovations and technology used today. A live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi will also be done.

During the event, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot-over bridge at Sabarmati.

The bridge which is unique in its design – both technically and visually – will also augment the status of the Riverfront as well as of the city and will become an engineering marvel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and added, “I will be in Gujarat tomorrow and the day after. At 5:30 PM tomorrow will take part in the Khadi Utsav which is being organised at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront. This programme celebrates India’s vibrant and diverse Khadi tradition.”