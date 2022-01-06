PM Modi to inaugurate Campus-2 of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday from here.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the second campus of the cancer Institute would provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country.

The CNCI second campus is being set up In line with the Prime Minister’s vision “to expand and upgrade health facilities all across the country.” Modi is scheduled to inaugurate it at 1 pm via video conferencing, a PMO note stated.

“The CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients and a need for expansion was being felt for some time. This need will be fulfilled through the second campus,” the PMO note further said explaining the reason behind building the second campus.

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore. Of this total amount around Rs, 400 crores have been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in the ratio of 75:25.

The campus has a 460 bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment, and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units, etc.

The CNCI second campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country, the PMO said.