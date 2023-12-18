PM Modi in Varanasi inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir, the world’s biggest meditation centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the newly built Swarved Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi. During the inauguration ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the prime minister.

The seven-storey Swarved Mahamandir is build at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and is said to be the biggest meditation centre in the world. The temple complex can accommodate 20 thousand people at one time.

“Under the guidance of saints, the people of Kashi have set new records in terms of development and unique construction. Today, Swarved Mahamandir is an example of this…” Modi said while addressing the members of ‘Swarved Sampradaya’.

Advertisement

The prime minister took a tour of the Mahamandir complex and said that he was mesmerised by its magnificence.

“I was mesmerized when I took a tour of the Swarved Mahamandir…The divine teachings of Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Gita and Mahabharata have been depicted through pictures on the walls of Swarved Mahamandir…,” he said.

The prime minister said that India is moving forward at a fast pace on the track of development and added, “It is a privilege for me to participate in the inauguration of Swarved Mahamandir in Kashi.”

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency on a two-day visit and inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a cultural festival that will be held from December 17 to 30.

The PM also flagged off Banaras-Kanyakumari, Kashi-Sangamam weekly express train and launched multi language and braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai and other classic Tamil literature.

Earlier, he also interacted with the beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’. During the interaction, Modi said that India will become a developed country by 2047 if 140 crore countrymen take this resolve.

“If the 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed, India will surely become ‘Viksit’ by 2047,” the prime minister said while interacting with the beneficiaries.