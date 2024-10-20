PM inaugurates three airports in MP, Chhattisgarh, and UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated three airports developed under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).

These airports are Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Ambikapur in Chhatisgarh, and Saharanpur in UP.

Flights under RCS-UDAN will begin from these airports shortly.

The RCS- UDAN, a government-backed initiative to improve infrastructure and connectivity in India, especially in remote and underserved regions, completes seven years. It is a vital component of India’s National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016, launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on October 21, 2016, with a 10-year vision.

The first RCS-UDAN flight was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, 2017, connecting Shimla to Delhi. The scheme focuses on improving unserved air routes in underserved regions of the country and fulfilling the aspirations of the common citizens.

So far, the RCS-UDAN has facilitated travel of more than 144 lakh passengers, demonstrating its success in enhancing air travel accessibility.