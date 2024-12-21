PM Modi in Kuwait to deepen ties with Gulf nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kuwait on a historic two-day visit,which is expected to add a new dimension to ties between India and the Gulf nation.

”We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners, but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region,” said Mr Modi, who was received at the airport by senior Kuwaiti ministers and officials.

This is the first visit by an Indian PM to Kuwait and comes amid a volatile situation in West Asia, due to the ongoing conflict and the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria.

Mr Modi said he looks forward to his meetings with the Amir, the Crown Prince and the PM of Kuwait. It would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of the two people and the region, he added.

He said he also eagerly looks forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

”I express my gratitude to the leadership of Kuwait for the special gesture of inviting me to the inauguration ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a premier sporting event in the Gulf region. I look forward to being a part of this celebration of athletic excellence and regional unity,” the PM added.

He expressed confidence that the visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.

The two countries share traditionally close and friendly relations which are rooted in history and have been underpinned by economic and strong people to people linkages. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community, which stands at over one million, is the largest expatriate community there. There is a sizable presence of Indian doctors and nurses in Kuwait.

Apart from economic cooperation, defence ties will be high on the agenda of the PM’s talks with the Kuwaiti leadership. India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait with total bilateral trade at $10.47 million in 2023-24. Kuwait is the sixth largest crude oil supplier and fourth largest source of LPG for India.