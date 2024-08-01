PM Modi, HM Shah, Mandaviya congratulate Swapnil Kusale on winning Bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday congratulated Swapnil Kusale on winning the Bronze medal in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024. His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness.”

Congratulating Swapnil Kusale for clinching the Bronze medal, Shah in a post on X said, “Proud of you, Swapnil Kusale, for winning the bronze medal in the 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final event at the #ParisOlympics2024. You have set an example of triumph that will inspire millions to take on the challenges in the field of sports. Keep winning and continue to make the nation proud.”

Advertisement

Madaviya congratulated Swapnil Kusale on winning the Bronze medal and said the country was extremely proud of him.

“Congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning a historic BRONZE medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the #ParisOlympics2024! The first Indian to win a medal in #Olympics in this event—your achievement makes us incredibly proud!” the sports minister said in a post on X.