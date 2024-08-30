PM Modi has given SEBI Chairperson clean chit, alleges Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of giving a clean chit to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report against her.

Earlier this month, the US-based short-seller alleged that “Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stakes in obscure offshore entities used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.” The couple had dismissed the Hindenburg report.

Ramesh, who is the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, while referring to a report on the SEBI Chairperson, in a post on X wrote, “This is a fresh and damaging revelation by a member of the SEBI Board. It calls into question the credibility of the statement put out defending the SEBI Chairperson on potential conflicts of interest in SEBI’s investigations into violations by the Adani Group.”

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, he said, “The non-biological PM has given the SEBI Chairperson a clean chit. But for how long?.”

Ramesh along with his post also shared a news report which claimed that the SEBI chairperson did not rescue herself from the Adani probe.

Earlier, the Congress leader demanded her resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe over the matter.

“The Chairperson’s continuance in her role is untenable. She must resign, and a full JPC investigation must be conducted into the Adani Mega Scam,” he had said.

The Congress held a nationwide protest demanding resignation of the SEBI Chairperson over the matter.