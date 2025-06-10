PM Modi has become symbol of trust for 140 crore Indians: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only given India a global identity but has also turned 140 crore Indians into a symbol of faith through his tireless service.

Addressing the media on the 11th anniversary of the Modi government, he said the last 11 years have transformed service into a pledge, governance into a culture, and security into a priority – marking the rise of a developed, self-reliant New India.

Yogi congratulated the prime minister on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of the state for ushering in a golden era in UP and presented the Centre’s report card highlighting good governance and welfare initiatives for the poor.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Modi believes that where there is technology, there is progress – and where there is a BJP government, there is welfare of the poor. He added that PM Modi has redefined governance as a medium of service and partnership with the people. “In the last 11 years, service has become a resolution, good governance a culture, and security the highest priority. This is the new India—an India the world trusts,” said CM Yogi.

The chief minister said in the 65 years after independence, Congress-led and unstable governments broke the people’s trust and damaged India’s global image. In contrast, the last 11 years under Prime Minister Modi have given the country a corruption-free, nepotism-free, and appeasement-free leadership. He added that Modi ji has realized the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, turned India into a symbol of trust, laid the foundation of a developed and self-reliant nation, and presented a clear roadmap for the next 25 years.

CM Yogi said in the last 11 years, India has carved a distinct identity not only socially and culturally but also in the areas of security, governance, and the economy. “Governance today is defined by policy clarity, transparency, and accountability. Development is no longer just a slogan – it now reflects inclusive progress that balances heritage with growth. Every citizen now benefits from government schemes based on eligibility, not identity. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’ has become the foundation of governance, driven by citizen satisfaction rather than appeasement. The country has witnessed a strong model of zero tolerance for corruption, ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ through Digital India, and unwavering commitment to national unity and internal security,” he remarked.

CM Yogi said that the 11 years of Prime Minister Modi’s government are being marked at a time when India’s military strength has been both tested and trusted globally—as seen through Operation Sindoor.

He noted that before 2014, India was seen as a nation that spoke of peace, even in the face of provocation. But under PM Modi, a new doctrine—the New Normal—has emerged: while India prefers peaceful development with like-minded nations, any breach of security or promotion of terrorism will be met with decisive action like surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor.

He added that this strength has been powered by Made in India capabilities and acknowledged by the world. CM Yogi also praised the historic abrogation of Article 370, saying it brought Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh fully into the constitutional fold, establishing a new model of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

CM Yogi said during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Prime Minister Modi gave the nation the mantra of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), rooted in the Panch Pran (Five Pledges): building a developed India, freeing the country from the mentality of slavery, pride in heritage, strengthening unity and integrity, and fulfilling civic duties. Over the past 11 years, the government’s foundation for a developed India has been laid in alignment with these pledges, establishing India as a rising economic superpower.

He added that PM Modi’s 11 resolutions – ranging from duty, inclusive development, and welfare of the poor to a technology-driven, corruption-free governance model—have guided major public welfare programs benefiting villages, farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged. CM Yogi emphasized that through DBT and transparency, the government has delivered a governance model never seen in 65 years of independent India. He said respect for the law, ending dynastic politics, and learning from history’s mistakes are essential to securing India’s future.

CM Yogi said before 2014, India’s economy was unstable and lacked public confidence. Despite decades of independence, India remained the world’s 11th largest economy. However, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years, India has risen to become the fourth largest economy, surpassing Britain – its former colonial ruler – and now overtaking Japan.

He added that India is the only major economy to have doubled in size within a decade and is the first country to more than double its per capita income—from Rs 79,000 in 2013–14 to around Rs 2.5 lakh today. With this momentum, India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the exhibition organized at the BJP State Office to mark the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.