PM Modi greets people on Dussehra

On Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered greetings on the occasion of Dussehra to the nation.

Taking to Twitter, he wished courage, restraint, and positive energy to everyone on this auspicious occasion. “Many many congratulations to all the countrymen on Vijayadashami, the symbol of victory. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings courage, restraint, and positive energy in everyone’s life,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को विजय के प्रतीक-पर्व विजयादशमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में साहस, संयम और सकारात्मक ऊर्जा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2022

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Dussehra said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens”.

President Murmu said that the festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated all over India as a symbol of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth, and morality over immorality. In North India, it is celebrated as ‘Dussehra’ and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana is animated through ‘Ravana Dahan’. Shri Ram’s message of ideal conduct and propriety has been inspiring to people from generation to generation.

“In eastern India, the ‘Durga idol immersion’ ceremony is celebrated with enthusiasm on this day. Thus, this festival is an example of the cultural unity of India, I wish that this festival continues to inspire us to imbibe the eternal life values of ethics, truth and goodness and to live a life of peace and harmony”, she added.

विजयादशमी के पावन पर्व पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। दशहरा का यह त्योहार, अनीति पर नीति की, असत्य पर सत्‍य की और बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। मेरी मंगल कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 5, 2022

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival. It marks the end of Navratri year and this year it falls on October 5, 2022. Dussehra is celebrated as the victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana and Goddess Durga’s triumph over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi will visit Dhalpur Ground Kullu, Himachal Pradesh to participate the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

He will participate in the International Kullu Dussehra Festival and witness this unique Rath Yatra of more than 300 Deities. It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country will be participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)