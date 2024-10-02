PM Modi greets Netanyahu on Jewish New Year amid rise in Israel-Iran tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

He also greeted the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world on their new year.

Modi’s greetings on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah comes amid the worsening of the crisis in the Middle East after Iran fired a barrage of nearly 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Best wishes on Rosh Hashanah to my friend PM @netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the new year bring peace, hope and good health in everyone’s life. Shana Tova!”

The turmoil in West Asia escalated after Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against the attack. The US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran’s missile attack on his country as a “big mistake” and said “Tehran would pay for it.”

Earlier this week, PM Modi on September 30 spoke to Netanyahu on the recent developments in West Asia, and said that “terrorism has no place in our world.” He spoke to the Israeli Prime Minister as tensions in the Middle East increased following Tel Aviv’s assassination of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah. Modi had expressed India’s commitment to supporting efforts for early restoration of peace and stability. He called it crucial to prevent recent escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages.