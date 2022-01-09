PM Modi greets Indian diaspora to mark Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the Indian diaspora on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

“Greetings to everyone, especially the Indian diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Our diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world and has excelled in different spheres. At the same time, they have remained connected to their roots. We are proud of their accomplishments,” the Prime Minister tweeted.