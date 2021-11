Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted all Gujaratis on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

In a tweet Narendra Modi wrote in Gujarati language conveying his heartiest greetings to them on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

May the new year bring happiness, prosperity, good health and progress and fulfill your wishes, the Prime Minister wrote.

“He wished that the new year brings happiness, prosperity, health and progress in everyone’s life,” PMO note said.