Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extends his wishes to the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on his birthday.

“Best wishes to CM of Gujarat, Shri @vijayrupanibjp on his birthday. He has been making an effective contribution to Gujarat’s progress. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM said in a tweet.

BJP party chief JP Nadda has also greeted Rupani on his birthday.

Taking it to twitter, he expressed confidence in the leadership of Rupani and prayed for his good health.