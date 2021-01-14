Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of harvest festivals, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Lohri and also extended to them his best wishes.

“Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion,” he tweeted.

“Magh Bihu wishes to everyone. May the coming times be filled with happiness. With the blessings of Almighty may there be brotherhood and wellness all around,” PM said.

Magh Bihu is a festival celebrated in a big way in Assam.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted people on ‘Makar Sankranti’.

“Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India’s diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature,” PM said.

The day also marks the start of the sun’s northward journey, ushering in longer days.