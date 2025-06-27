PM Modi Extends Warm Wishes to Kutchi Community on Ashadhi Bij

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday extended his heartfelt greetings to the Kutchi community worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij, the Kutchi New Year.

In his message shared on his WhatsApp channel, PM Modi wished for peace, prosperity, and wonderful health for everyone in the coming year.

“Best wishes, especially to the Kutchi community all around the world, on the special occasion of Ashadhi Bij. May the year ahead bring peace, prosperity, and wonderful health for everyone.”

This gesture highlights PM Modi’s connection with the Kutchi community and his desire to see them thrive.

Ashadhi Bij, also known as Kutchi New Year, is a festival celebrated on the second day of the waxing phase of the moon in the Ashada month of the Hindu calendar.

It marks the beginning of the monsoon season in the Kutch region of Gujarat. The festival is observed by the Kutchi community and is a time for new beginnings, celebrations, and checking atmospheric moisture to predict crop yields.