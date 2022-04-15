PM Modi extends his greetings on Poila Boisha, Vishu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the traditional new year, Poila Boishakh and Vishu.

PM Modi tweeted his wishes on Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year). He said, “Greetings on Pohela Boishakh. This special occasion manifests the outstanding Bengali Culture. I hope that the coming year brings with it joy, peace and prosperity. May all your wishes be fulfilled.”

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu. pic.twitter.com/BnxhEqRBIv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Happy Odia New Year! May the coming year be filled with joy and good health. pic.twitter.com/vaCfpNwn6G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

He further extended his greeting on Vishu (Kerala New Year), especially to the Malayalis all over the world. He tweeted, “Best wishes on the special occasion of Vishu, especially to the Malayalis settled all over the world. I pray for a year filled with utmost happiness and good health.”