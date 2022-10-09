PM Modi extends greetings on Valmiki Jayanti

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti.

Valmiki Jayanti is observed on October 9 every year. The day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki who is credited with writing the original Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram.

Taking to a microblogging site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video along with a message and added, “Happy Valmiki Jayanti to the countrymen.”

The celebrations are observed in the streets of the nation today.

The Uttar Pradesh government will mark the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki in a ‘grand’ manner across the state.

Earlier on October 7, the officials informed that various events have been planned for celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, including the continuous recital of the Ramayana at all temples of Lord Rama and Hanuman as well as at all places associated with the epic along with the lighting of lamps or ‘deepdan’.

To celebrate the ‘Valmiki Jayanti’ with great enthusiasm, preparations are being made at the development block level.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended wishes and added, “My warm wishes to all the countrymen on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti! Maharishi Valmiki, the author of the epic poem ‘Ramayana’ and a symbol of social equality and harmony, has a highly respected place among the creators of Indian culture. Hundreds of salutes in his holy memory!”