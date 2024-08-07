PM Modi extends greetings on National Handloom Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Wednesday and expressed pride over the rich heritage and tradition of handlooms across the country.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on National Handloom Day! We take immense pride in the rich heritage and vibrant tradition of handlooms across our nation. We also cherish the efforts of our artisans and reiterate our commitment to be ‘Vocal for Local.'”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended greetings and said, “Best wishes on National Handloom Day to all the weavers and business brothers and sisters of the handloom industry who preserve the spirit of self-respect through Swadeshi and keep the Indian culture and traditions alive through their work and craftsmanship! Come, let us all participate in achieving the resolution of self-reliant and prosperous India by adopting handloom and indigenous products.”

The 10th National Handloom Day will be celebrated today at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as chief guest.

Union Textiles Minister, Giriraj Singh and Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, Pabitra Margherita will attend the function. MPs, eminent personalities, designers, Industry representatives and exporters, Senior Government Officers as well as more than 1000 weavers from across the country will be attending the function.

During the function, the Sant Kabir Awards and National Handloom Awards will be conferred to handloom weavers for their outstanding contribution to the handloom sector. Award Catalogue and Coffee Table Book- “Parampara- Sustainability in Handloom Traditions of India” will be released by the Vice President of India.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the Government started celebrating National Handloom Day with the first such celebration being held on August 7, 2015. The date was specifically chosen to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on August 7, 1905 and encouraged indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers.

According to the release, National Handloom Day seeks to honour the handloom weavers and provide motivation and a sense of pride to the handloom industry, by appreciating their contribution to the cultural, traditional and economic landscape of the country. The celebrations aim to generate awareness about the importance of the handloom sector and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.