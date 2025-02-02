PM Modi extends greetings on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders extended their wishes to the people, praying for wisdom, prosperity, and well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and wrote, “Best wishes on the auspicious occasions of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.”

Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings, stating, “Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami. I wish that Mother Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and discretion, brings happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami. On this festival of enthusiasm and joy, may Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning, bring joy and happiness in everyone’s life.”

BJP National President JP Nadda in his post said, “Heartiest greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the festival dedicated to the worship of Maa Saraswati, the goddess of learning, wisdom and knowledge and love for nature. May Mother Saraswati illuminate the life of all of you with the light of knowledge and provide happiness, prosperity and good health. Hail Mother Sharada!”

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared a Sanskrit shloka in his X post and wrote, “Happy Basant Panchami to you all. May Goddess of consciousness, wisdom and discrimination, Maa Saraswati, keep her grace upon you all and bring welfare to the entire world.”

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured through the festival.