PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings to Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed his birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to social media handle X, Modi said: “Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

The gesture reflects the tradition of goodwill and respect in Indian politics, even across party lines. Such exchanges highlight the importance of maintaining cordial relations and fostering a spirit of cooperation in public life.

Rahul Gandhi, who turned 55 on Thursday, received greetings from across the political spectrum, including several Union Ministers, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, and state chief ministers