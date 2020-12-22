Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over the increasing population of Leopards in India and congratulated all those who are working towards animal conservation.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Great news! After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats.”

In a report named “Status of Leopard in India 2018”, it was mentioned that India now has 12,852 leopards. More than 60% increase in population has been recorded over the previous estimate which was conducted in 2014.