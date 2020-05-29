Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi on Friday.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, who was on ventilator support since May 9 after suffering a cardiac arrest, passed away today.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP.”

Jogi, 74, was admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur after he collapsed in his home garden on May 9.

His condition worsened in the followed days and slipped into coma.

The doctors attending to him had started “audio therapy” by making him listen to his favourite songs on earphones, with neurological activities of Jogi, “almost nil” as he remained in coma.

According to the doctors, a sweet tamarind seed had got stuck in Jogi’s windpipe.