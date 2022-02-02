PM Modi explains budgetary provisions to BJP workers and leaders

Explaining his views on the Union Budget 2022-23 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the budget sought to provide the country’s poor, middle class, and youth with their basic needs.

The Prime Minister’s remark came during his virtual address to party leaders and workers across the country on the subject of Atmanirbhar Arthavyavastha (self-reliant economy).

Modi said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had explained the various aspects of the Budget in a comprehensive manner notwithstanding its voluminous content.

The Prime Minister said the Budget had kept in mind the well-being of the poor, middle-class, and youth.

Modi said there had been enough indications pointing to the emergence of new global order. He said today there had been a big shift in the way the people look at India. He said the world was keen to see India get stronger.

“It is necessary for us to take the country forward and make the economy stronger in the light of changed global perspective about India,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi elaborated on steps required to be taken to modernize India. He said steps being taken by his government over the last seven years had contributed to India’s economic growth.

Modi said the size of India’s economy had grown from a GDP of Rs 1.10 Lakh Crore seven to eight years ago to Rs 2.3 Lakh crore today.

“In 2013-14, India’s exports stood at Rs 2.85 lakh crore. Today, it has reached Rs 4.7 lakh crore,” Modi said. He also spoke about his government’s efforts towards the modernization of agriculture. He said the focus of the Budget on organic farming was a part of the modernization initiative. He said soon farmers could also avail of technologies like Kisan drone at an affordable price.

Referring to the budgetary provisions for the development of border villages, the Prime Minister said NCC centres would be set up in the border schools in the country.

Earlier, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda said the ‘Atmanirbhar Arthavyavastha’ (self-reliant economy) was a unique initiative that would “help rededicate crores of BJP workers to work for the nation with full commitment and dedication.”

“As the Pradhan Sewak of our country, Prime Narendra Modi Ji took time out to address crores of BJP workers and guided them to work for the development and growth of the nation. This unique initiative will motivate and inspire our party workers and the people of the country,” Nadda said.

Nadda said this year’s Union Budget is pro-people and progressive, it will also bring positive and constructive changes in the lives of the common man. The Budget also focuses on ‘Ease of Living’ that will make the lives of people easy and comfortable.