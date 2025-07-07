PM Modi engages with BRICS leaders in Rio de Janeiro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he met with fellow BRICS members, partners, and outreach invitees.

The summit focused on strengthening global cooperation, promoting multipolarity, and addressing pressing global issues.

He called for reforms in global institutions, such as the UN Security Council and the World Trade Organization, to better reflect the realities of the 21st century.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held meetings with world leaders, including Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister stressed the importance of reforming global governance structures to promote multipolarity and address global challenges.

He also emphasized the need for responsible use of artificial intelligence and its potential benefits for the Global South.

PM Modi condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasized the need for a unified stance against it, particularly in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the conclusion of the summit, PM Modi is set to undertake a state visit to Brasilia, where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on broadening the Strategic Partnership between India and Brazil. The areas of focus likely to include enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, and energy sectors, promoting collaboration in space technology and innovation, strengthening look ties in agriculture and health sectors, and fostering cultural exchange and people-to-people connections between India and Brazil.

The visit marks the first bilateral visit to Brazil by an Indian prime minister in nearly six decades, underscoring the significance of India-Brazil relations.