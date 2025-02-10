PM Modi encourages students to turn failures into lessons at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha held on Monday, offered advice to students, encouraging them to see failure not as a setback but as an opportunity for growth. Speaking to the students at the Sunder Nursery here, PM Modi urged them to view their mistakes as lessons that could guide them toward success.

“A student’s life does not stop if they fail an exam. One must decide whether they want to succeed in life or in books,” said PM Modi. “You should turn your failures into your teachers. You are fortunate to live in an era rich with technological advances, and our focus should be on understanding and optimally utilizing technology,” he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of holistic development, stressing that students cannot grow if they are confined solely to textbooks. “Students are not robots. We study for holistic development. You need to engage in activities you love. Only then can you perform well in exams,” PM Modi emphasised. He encouraged students to develop a broader outlook, not seeing exams as the ultimate goal, but as one part of a larger educational journey.

PM Modi also focused on allowing children the freedom to explore their passions. “Kids should not be confined. They need the freedom to explore their passions. Knowledge and exams are two different things,” he stated, reinforcing the idea that personal growth and exploration are essential for a well-rounded life.

Time management was another crucial topic discussed. PM Modi suggested students remain focused on the present moment. “One should think about how they can utilise their time the most. A student should focus on the present,” he advised. He also highlighted the importance of sharing thoughts with others to avoid mental stress, adding that family is like a university in itself, providing support and wisdom.

The Prime Minister encouraged students to cultivate the habit of writing, saying it could help enhance focus and clarity. “Write about the positive qualities of your friends or the people you meet. This habit will help you reflect on your thoughts,” he recommended.

On the issue of managing societal pressures, particularly from parents, PM Modi shared advice with a student from West Bengal. “Parents should not showcase their child as a model for others. Accept the uniqueness of your child,” he urged. He further warned against forcing children into careers they are not passionate about, noting that such pressure often leads to lifelong stress. “If a child wants to be an artist but is forced to become an engineer or doctor, it leads to dissatisfaction and anxiety. Parents should support their children’s interests,” he emphasized.

Leadership also came up as an important theme during the session. PM Modi explained that true leaders lead by example. “A leader becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people. Respect cannot be demanded; you must earn it by changing yourself. People will accept your actions, not just your words,” he said, urging students to embrace teamwork and patience as essential leadership traits.

PM Modi also touched on the importance of nutrition in a student’s life. “Your growth depends on what, when, how, and why you eat,” he stated, advising students to take time for morning sunbaths to boost their health.

On handling exam pressure, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to focus on one’s duties, much like a cricketer ignoring the crowd’s noise and focusing on the ball. “You may have pressure, but you must prepare without worrying about it. Focus on the task at hand, and you will overcome stress,” PM Modi advised.